Mullaperiyar dam water levels surge, authorities to release excess water

PTI | Idukki(Ker) | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Mullaperiyar Dam's water level rose to 137.50 ft on Monday, prompting authorities to decide on releasing excess water through the spillway starting tomorrow, officials said here.

The Idukki District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Collector Sheeba George, held a review in response to the rising water levels caused by unexpected and continuous rains in the catchment area.

The water level of the dam reached 137.50 ft at 11 am on Monday, and the current water flow to the dam is 12,000 cusecs.

''As the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 137.50 feet on Monday and the inflow into the dam increased due to rains in the catchment area, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the dam's shutters will be opened in a phased manner from 10 am on December 19 (Tuesday) to release a maximum of 10,000 cusecs of water,'' an official statement said here.

According to the latest information released by the Idukki district adminstration, the water level in the dam has reached 138.10 ft.

Authorities have also issued an alert for people residing on the banks of the river.

The district collector said that residents on both banks of the Periyar River should exercise caution, it said.

''As the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, the Collector assured that there is no need for panic, emphasising that the district administration has implemented all necessary precautionary measures,'' it added.

The maximum storage limit of the over the 125-year-old dam is 142 ft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

