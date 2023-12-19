UBS supports process to identify root causes of Credit Suisse collapse
UBS supports a comprehensive process to identify the root causes of the fall of Credit Suisse, the bank said on Tuesday, after Swiss regulator FINMA published its report into the crisis.
"UBS engages in an active dialogue on lessons learned with Swiss and international authorities," UBS said.
"UBS looks forward to the too big to fail review report by the Swiss Federal Council and the considerations of the Parliamentary Investigation Committee which will complement FINMA’s findings,” added the bank, which bought Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs earlier this year in a government-orchestrated rescue.
