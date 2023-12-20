AfDB to withdraw international staff from Ethiopia - sources
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-12-2023 00:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 00:37 IST
Country:
South Africa
The African Development Bank (AfDB) will withdraw its international employees from Ethiopia following what it said was an assault on its staff members by government security forces, two sources familiar with the decision told Reuters on Tuesday.
The AfDB lodged a formal complaint with Ethiopian authorities last month, calling the physical assault and hours-long detention of two of its employees on Oct. 31 a "very serious diplomatic incident".
