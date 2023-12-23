Five people arrested in France in anti-terrorist operation
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 00:53 IST
- Country:
- France
Five people were arrested in France on Friday in an anti-terrorist operation, the country's anti-terrorism prosecutor said in a statement.
The prosecutor did not give further details on those arrested. Earlier, French media reports said the arrests had been made in Meurthe-et-Moselle in eastern France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement