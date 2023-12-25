China approves licenses for 105 domestic online games for December
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-12-2023 05:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 05:57 IST
- Country:
- China
China approved new licenses for 105 domestic online games for December, China's press and publication administration said in a statement on Monday.
Tencent's "Counter War: Future" and NetEase's "Firefly Assault" were among the approved games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Firefly Assault
- China
- NetEase
- Counter War: Future
Advertisement