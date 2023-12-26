Left Menu

Bihar: Mortal remains of soldier killed in J-K terrorist attack arrive in his native village

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on December 21, officials said.Earlier, the mortal remains arrived in a special aircraft at Gaya airport, where he was given a guard of honour by the Army.Following the wreath-laying ceremony at Gaya, the convoy halted for a brief time at Prajatantra Chowk, where Lok Sabha MP from Nawada, Chandan Singh, and MLA from Govindpur assembly seat, Mohd Kamran, paid floral tributes.

PTI | Nawada | Updated: 26-12-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 00:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Army soldier Chandan Kumar, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, arrived at his native place in Nawada on Monday evening, as a large number of people gathered near his residence to pay their last respects.

Kumar's mortal remains were brought to Naromurar village here by an Army convoy. The cremation is expected to take place in a few hours. Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on December 21, officials said.

Earlier, the mortal remains arrived in a special aircraft at Gaya airport, where he was given a guard of honour by the Army.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony at Gaya, the convoy halted for a brief time at Prajatantra Chowk, where Lok Sabha MP from Nawada, Chandan Singh, and MLA from Govindpur assembly seat, Mohd Kamran, paid floral tributes. Senior officials of the district administration and hundreds of people from Naromurar and adjoining villages gathered outside Kumar's house to pay their last respects.

Kumar had joined the Army in 2017, family members said.

