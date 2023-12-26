PM Modi stresses importance of collected works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya for research scholars

On the occasion of the 162nd birth anniversary of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi released the first series of 11 volumes of ‘Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’, at a program in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today. Shri Modi also paid floral tributes to Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya. The illustrious founder of Banaras Hindu University, Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya occupies a leading place among the makers of modern India. He is remembered as an outstanding scholar and freedom fighter who worked immensely to raise national consciousness among people.

The Prime Minister began his address by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. He underlined that today’s occasion is a festival of inspiration for the people who believe in Bharat and Bharatiyata as today marks Atal Jayanti and the birth anniversary of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Prime Minister Modi bowed before the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and Former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also noted the celebrations of Good Governance Day on the occasion of Atal Jayanti and conveyed his best wishes to every citizen of India.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the collected works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya for the young generation and research scholars. He said that the collected works will shed light on BHU-related issues, Mahamana’s dialogue with Congress leadership, and his attitude towards the British leadership. The volume related to the diary of the Mahamana, said PM Modi, can guide the people of the country in the dimensions of society, nation and spiritualism. The Prime Minister acknowledged the hard work of the team behind the collected work and congratulated the Ministry of I&B, Mahamana Malaviya Mission and Shri Ram Bahadur Rai.

“Personalities like Mahamana are born once in centuries and their impact can be witnessed on several future generations”, the Prime Minister remarked as he said that he was on par with the greatest scholars of his time in terms of knowledge and capability. “Mahamana was a confluence of modern thinking and Sanatan culture”, he added. PM Modi underlined that he made equal contributions to the freedom struggle as well as reviving the spiritual soul of the nation. He had one eye on the present-day challenges and the second on futuristic developments while prioritizing national interests. The Prime Minister underlined that Mahamana fought for the country with the greatest force and sowed new seeds of possibilities even in the most difficult environment. He emphasized that many such contributions of Mahamana will now be revealed authentically through the 11 volumes of the complete book being launched today. “It is the privilege of our government to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Mahamana”, he said. Shri Modi also noted that he, like Mahamana, got the opportunity to serve the people of Kashi. He recalled that his name was proposed by the family members of Malaviya ji when he came to contest the election from Kashi. He underlined that Mahamana had immense faith in Kashi and the city is touching new heights of development and restoring the glory of its heritage today.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in the Amrit Kaal, India is moving while shedding the mentality of slavery. Shri Modi said “You will feel the fragrance of Malviya ji's thoughts somewhere in the work of our governments also. Malviya ji has given us the vision of a nation in which its ancient soul remains safe and protected in its modern body.” The Prime Minister noted Malaviya ji’s advocacy for education infused with Indian values and the creation of Banaras Hindu University, his advocacy of Indian languages. “Due to his efforts, the Nagari script came into use and Indian languages got respect. Today, these efforts of Malviya ji are also reflected in the new National Education Policy of the country”, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said, “In making any nation strong, its institutions also have equal importance. Malviya ji created many such institutions in his life where national personalities were created.” The Prime Minister mentioned, apart from BHU, Rishikul Brahmasharam in Haridwar, Bharti Bhawan Pustakalaya, Prayagraj, Sanatan Dharma Mahavidyalaya. PM Modi mentioned the series of institutions that are coming into existence under the current government such as Ministry of Cooperation, Ayush Ministry, WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine, Institute of Millet Research, Global Biofuel Alliance, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, DAKSHIN for Global South, India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor, In-Space and SAGAR in the field of Maritime. “India today is becoming the creator of many institutions of national and international importance. These institutions will work to give a new direction not only to 21st-century India but also to the 21st-century world”, he said.

Drawing an analogy between the ideologies that influenced both Mahamana and Atal Ji, the Prime Minister recalled Atal Ji’s words for Mahanana and said, “When a person sets out to do something without the government’s assistance, Mahamana's personality and his work will illuminate his path like a beacon”. He reiterated that the government is striving to achieve the dreams and aspirations of Malviya ji, Atal ji and every freedom fighter by giving emphasis to good governance. “Good governance means being service-centric rather than power-centric”, Shri Modi continued, “Good governance is when policies are made with clear intentions and sensitivity and every deserving person gets his full rights without any discrimination.” The Prime Minister underlined that the principle of good governance has become the identity of the present government today where its citizens need not run from pillar to post for basic facilities. Instead, the government is committed to last-mile delivery by reaching the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. Shri Modi touched upon the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which aims to achieve saturation of all government schemes. Highlighting the impact of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ vehicle, the Prime Minister informed about handing out crores of new Ayushman Cards to those who were left behind previously just within 40 days.

Stressing the role of honesty and transparency in good governance, the Prime Minister elaborated on scam-free governance despite spending lakhs of crores on welfare schemes. He mentioned expenditure of 4 lakh crore on free ration for the poor, 4 lakh crore rupees on pucca houses for the poor and more than 3 lakh crore for piped water in every household. “If every penny of an honest taxpayer is spent in the public interest and national interest, this is good governance. Good governance has resulted in 13.5 crore people coming out of poverty ”, he added.

Stressing the importance of sensitivity and good governance, PM Modi said that the Aspirational District programme transformed 110 districts that were consigned to the darkness of backwardness. Now the same focus is being provided to the aspirational blocks, he said.

“When thinking and approach changes, the results also change”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the Vibrant Village Scheme which gives priority to the development of border areas. He also highlighted the government’s steadfast approach to providing relief work during natural calamities or emergencies and gave the example of relief measures during the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine War. “Change in governance is now changing the thinking of the society as well”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the increased trust between the public and the government. “This trust is reflected in the country's self-confidence and becoming the energy for building a developed India in Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal”, Shri Modi added.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister stressed realizing the dream of a developed India in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal by considering the thoughts of Mahamana and Atal ji as the touchstone. He expressed confidence that every citizen of the country will contribute to the path of success with determination.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Secretary of Mahamana Malaviya Mission, Shri Prabhunarayan Shrivastav, and Chief Editor of Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Sampoorna Vangamay, Shri Rambahadur Rai among others were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)