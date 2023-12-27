Left Menu

IPS official in T'gana booked in 'forgery, cheating' case, questioned by police

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:17 IST
IPS official in T'gana booked in 'forgery, cheating' case, questioned by police
  • Country:
  • India

An IPS officer was questioned by police here on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and others for allegedly creating forged documents pertaining to some monetary transactions.

B Naveen Kumar, Joint Director of Telangana State Police Academy, appeared before the police and was questioned after a case was booked against him and some of his kin, based on the complaint by the wife of a retired IAS officer, police said.

The complainant had accused them of creating fabricated documents of monetary transactions between them after her house in the city was taken on rent by a relative of the IPS official, they said.

The complainant later discovered that Kumar was also residing in that house.

She alleged them of creating fabricated documents including a false loan agreement paper and lease deed showing that they gave a loan of Rs 42 lakh, following which they need not pay rent for the house and stopped paying, police said.

An investigation was taken up and two of the accused named in the case were already arrested and a notice was served on the IPS official, police said.

''We called him (IPS official) to verify the facts in connection with a forgery and cheating case registered wherein he has been cited as an alleged accused,'' a senior police official said.

The IPS official later told the media that it was a civil matter, and it was in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023