Russia requests UN Security Council meeting after deadly strikes on Belgorod
Russia has requested a meeting of the U.N. Security Council after air strikes on Saturday on the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine, the state-run RIA news agency citing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying. Russia's Defence Ministry said 14 people including two children had been killed and 108 injured in "indiscriminate" Ukrainian strikes allegedly including cluster bombs on the provincial capital.
"The terrorist attack in Belgorod will be the subject of proceedings in the U.N. Security Council - Russia has requested a meeting of the Security Council," she was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hungary blocks USD 54 billion aid for Ukraine
Ukraine puts head of Russian church on "wanted" list
Russia: Kremlin has "no information" about missing Putin critic Alexei Navalny
Ukraine shoots downs 30 Russian drones over 11 regions -air force
Russia to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024 -Ifax