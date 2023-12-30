Left Menu

Russia requests UN Security Council meeting after deadly strikes on Belgorod

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 21:38 IST
Russia has requested a meeting of the U.N. Security Council after air strikes on Saturday on the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine, the state-run RIA news agency citing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying. Russia's Defence Ministry said 14 people including two children had been killed and 108 injured in "indiscriminate" Ukrainian strikes allegedly including cluster bombs on the provincial capital.

"The terrorist attack in Belgorod will be the subject of proceedings in the U.N. Security Council - Russia has requested a meeting of the Security Council," she was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

