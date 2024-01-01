Russian attack targeted Odesa port infrastructure, Ukraine says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-01-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military said on Monday that the overnight Russian drone attack on Odesa targeted port infrastructure, and that a fire had broken out in one of the port terminals as a result of a strike.
"The enemy's clear priority remains the port infrastructure of Odesa, a large number of drones were directed from the sea to the coastal zone," Ukraine's Southern Military Command said on Telegram.
It said the fire was promptly extinguished and that there were no casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Telegram
- Odesa
- Southern Military Command
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine-based Russian paramilitaries claim cross-border attack
How the White House got involved in the border talks on Capitol Hill -- with Ukraine aid at stake
Russian PM Mishustin to meet Xi while visiting China for talks this week
Russian rouble falls to near one-week low versus dollar
Ukraine's army chief says situation at front line is not a stalemate