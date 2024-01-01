Russian attack targeted Odesa port infrastructure, Ukraine says

Ukraine's military said on Monday that the overnight Russian drone attack on Odesa targeted port infrastructure, and that a fire had broken out in one of the port terminals as a result of a strike.

"The enemy's clear priority remains the port infrastructure of Odesa, a large number of drones were directed from the sea to the coastal zone," Ukraine's Southern Military Command said on Telegram.

It said the fire was promptly extinguished and that there were no casualties.

