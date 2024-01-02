Four motorcycles gutted in fire at showroom

Four motorcycles were gutted in a fire that broke out in a bike showroom in Thane city of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Ghodbunder Road in the early hours, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell.

''The blaze erupted at around 3 am in the garbage lying near the showroom and soon spread to the outlet. Four motorcycles were gutted in the fire. The personnel of the fire brigade and RDMC rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation,'' he said. The fire was extinguished by around 3.50 am, Tadvi said, adding that its cause is being investigated.

