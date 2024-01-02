151 Myanmar soldiers sent back from Mizoram

Left Menu

Altogether 151 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled during armed clashes with an ethnic insurgent group in the neighbouring country and came to Mizoram, were sent back on Tuesday, an Assam Rifles officer said.The soldiers were airlifted by the Myanmar Air Force from Aizawl, the capital of the northeastern state.They had crossed the Indian border and entered southern Mizorams Lawngtlai district on December 29 after their camps near the international borders were overrun by fighters of the Arakan Army, an insurgent group, the officer said.The Myanmar army personnel who fled with their arms approached the Assam Rifles at Tuisentlang.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 18:47 IST
The Myanmar army personnel who fled with their arms approached the Assam Rifles at Tuisentlang. They had been in the custody of the para-military force at Parva near the international border since then.

In November, a total of 104 Myanmar soldiers fled to Mizoram after their military camps along the Myanmar-India border were overrun by pro-democracy militia. All of them were sent back.

