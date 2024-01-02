Top Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri killed -Hamas' Aqsa radio
Top Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday, the Palestinian group's Aqsa radio reported.
Three security sources told Reuters that al-Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh.
