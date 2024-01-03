Truckers' protest: Rajasthan CM holds review meet

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting on Tuesday evening to review the situation created due to nationwide strike by transport unions over the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

Sharma instructed all the Divisional Commissioners, Police Range IG, District Collector, SP and other officers to ensure that the supply of essential commodities should not be disrupted due to the strike and the common man should not face any problem.

He directed the officials to assess the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG, prepare an action plan, hold talks with representatives of agitating transport organizations and take appropriate steps to remove misconceptions about the new provision, a release said.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Food and Civil Supplies Abhay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Anand Kumar and Divisional Commissioner, Range IG, Collector and SP joined the meeting through VC.

