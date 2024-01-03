Left Menu

Truckers' protest: Rajasthan CM holds review meet

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 00:19 IST
Truckers' protest: Rajasthan CM holds review meet
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting on Tuesday evening to review the situation created due to nationwide strike by transport unions over the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

Sharma instructed all the Divisional Commissioners, Police Range IG, District Collector, SP and other officers to ensure that the supply of essential commodities should not be disrupted due to the strike and the common man should not face any problem.

He directed the officials to assess the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG, prepare an action plan, hold talks with representatives of agitating transport organizations and take appropriate steps to remove misconceptions about the new provision, a release said.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Food and Civil Supplies Abhay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Anand Kumar and Divisional Commissioner, Range IG, Collector and SP joined the meeting through VC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024