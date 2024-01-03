Left Menu

Israeli military spokesperson says forces in high state of readiness, prepared for any scenario

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-01-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 01:54 IST
  • Israel

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that Israeli forces were in a high state of readiness and prepared for any scenario after the killing of top Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri.

Hagari said the military was focused on defeating Hamas when asked by a reporter about the reports of al-Arouri's killing.

