Israeli military spokesperson says forces in high state of readiness, prepared for any scenario

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that Israeli forces were in a high state of readiness and prepared for any scenario after the killing of top Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri.

Hagari said the military was focused on defeating Hamas when asked by a reporter about the reports of al-Arouri's killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)