Lebanon's Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli soldiers in vicinity of Marj

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-01-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 02:47 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Marj with missiles.
The incident came after top Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri and other Al-Qassam members were targeted in Lebanon's Beirut earlier Tuesday by an Israeli drone strike.
