Moroccan police seizes 1.4 tonnes of cocaine
Moroccan police said it seized on Tuesday 1.488 tonnes (3,280 lb) of cocaine concealed in banana boxes in the northern Tanger Med port. In October, Moroccan police found 1.37 tonnes of cocaine in Casablanca.
Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 03-01-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 02:57 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
Moroccan police said it seized on Tuesday 1.488 tonnes (3,280 lb) of cocaine concealed in banana boxes in the northern Tanger Med port. The drug was found in a container on a Turkey-bound ship with a European flag departing from South America, the police said in a statement.
The operation was conducted in coordination with Spanish security services, the Moroccan police said, noting that investigations are ongoing. In October, Moroccan police found 1.37 tonnes of cocaine in Casablanca.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moroccan
- Spanish
- Tanger Med
- Turkey
- European
- South America
- Casablanca
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan says EU will 'stall' Ukraine, Moldova accession
Erdogan says signals from U.S., Canada could help Turkey move on Sweden NATO bid
Erdogan says signals from US, Canada may help Turkey move on Sweden NATO bid
Turkey finds no financial abuse by firm US targeted over Hamas ties
Turkey links Sweden's NATO bid to US approving F-16 jet sales and Canada lifting arms embargo