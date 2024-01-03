Left Menu

Manipur firing: One more injured dies; toll rises to 5

One more person who was injured in firing by a banned organisation in Lilong Chingjao area in Manipurs Thoubal district died on Wednesday, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials of the hospital where he was admitted said.The deceased was one of the 10 people who were injured in the firing by the Peoples Liberation Army PLA cadres on Monday night.All of them were undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Imphal.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 03-01-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 15:33 IST
One more person who was injured in firing by a banned organisation in Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district died on Wednesday, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials of the hospital where he was admitted said.

The deceased was one of the 10 people who were injured in the firing by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) cadres on Monday night.

All of them were undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Imphal. Four others were gunned down on Monday.

The shooting was seen as the fallout of a dispute over money collected through illegal drug trade, government officials said.

The Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), the political wing of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), issued a statement claiming that the gunmen belonged to the outfit and they were holding an internal inquiry into the incident. Both organisations are banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

