Three civic employees held in bribery case in Thane district

Three officials of Bhiwandi Nijampur Municipal Corporation BNMC in Thane district of Maharashtra were nabbed on Wednesday after one of them accepted a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh allegedly to settle a property tax-related matter, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 20:52 IST
Three officials of Bhiwandi Nijampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra were nabbed on Wednesday after one of them accepted a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh allegedly to settle a property tax-related matter, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The trio includes a clerk in the tax department, a tax assessment officer, and a clerk officiating as office superintendent, he said. The ACB said the trio had initially demanded Rs 2.05 lakh bribe from the complainant who had applied for reassessment of property tax after carrying out additional constructions. They later settled to accept a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh. ''The ACB nabbed Kishore Kini, a clerk, while he was accepting Rs 1,50,000 on the premises of BNMC. Subsequently, two others were also held for their alleged involvement in the corrupt act,'' an ACB release said.

A case is being registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

