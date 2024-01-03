Left Menu

Czechs extend controls on Slovak border until Feb. 2

The Czech government extended temporary controls on the country's border with Slovakia on Wednesday until Feb. 2, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said, maintaining the measures set up to fight illegal migration.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 03-01-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 23:03 IST
Czechs extend controls on Slovak border until Feb. 2
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech government extended temporary controls on the country's border with Slovakia on Wednesday until Feb. 2, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said, maintaining the measures set up to fight illegal migration. The Czech Republic, along with Germany, Poland and Austria, introduced the controls in September and October as the numbers of migrants crossing into richer western European countries grew.

The Czech controls were due to expire at midnight on Wednesday before the extension was approved at a government meeting. "We are reacting to situation in neighbouring countries that are also extending (checks)," Rakusan said.

He said police checked more than 680,000 people and denied entry to more than 1,120 since October. Slovakia has also put in temporary controls on its border with Hungary, but its interior minister has said they would be dropped after Jan. 22, according to Slovak media reports on Wednesday.

Slovakia experienced a several-fold increase in illegal migration in 2023 as migrants, mostly young men from the Middle East and Afghanistan, transited through the country after entering the European Union via Hungary and heading to the west, mostly to Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024