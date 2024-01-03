Hezbollah head vows group will not 'be silent' after Israeli killing of Hamas deputy chief
The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah said on Wednesday that Israel's killing of the deputy chief of allied Palestinian faction Hamas in Beirut was "a major, dangerous crime about which we cannot be silent."
In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah's cross-border shelling of Israel starting on Oct. 8 had prevented a broader bombing campaign by Israel, warning Israel that there would be "no ceilings" and "no rules" to his group's fighting if Israel chose to launch a war on Lebanon.
