Germany's foreign office warns against travel to Lebanon
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 04-01-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 02:49 IST
Germany's foreign office on Wednesday warned against travelling to Lebanon and asked German citizens to leave the country.
"A further aggravation of the situation and expansion of the conflict cannot be ruled out, especially in view of the killing of the deputy chairman of the Hamas political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, in the Beirut area on January 2, 2024," the statement on the ministry's website said.
This applies particularly to the southern parts of Lebanon up to and including the southern urban areas of Beirut.
