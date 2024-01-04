Ex-administrator booked for cheating Palghar housing society of Rs 10 lakh

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating a housing society in Maharashtra's Palghar district of Rs 10 lakh during his tenure as its administrator, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly submitted a fake degree of Delhi University to the divisional deputy registrar of cooperative societies in Navi Mumbai, based on which he secured the position of the administrator of a housing society in Vasai area, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Achole police station.

During his tenure as the administrator from 2019 to 2022, the accused allegedly embezzled funds worth Rs 10 lakh, it said.

The case was registered against the accused last week under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and various sections for forgery, the police said.

