Left Menu

Limpopo police launch manhunt following dismembered body found

Community members who were collecting firewood in the bushes near Strydkraal alerted police about the body of a man buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-01-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 15:29 IST
Limpopo police launch manhunt following dismembered body found
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Limpopo South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for unknown suspects following the gruesome discovery of a dismembered body of an unknown man in a shallow grave in Apel.

Community members who were collecting firewood in the bushes near Strydkraal alerted police about the body of a man buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police were able to retrieve the dismembered body with multiple injuries and some of his body parts which were buried along with him.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim was brought to the scene by suspects driving in an unidentified motor vehicle. An initial investigation conducted at the scene also indicated that the victim was dragged for some metres to where the shallow grave was dug up, as there were trails of bloodstains. The victim suspected to be in his 30s was found wearing only underwear,” SAPS said on Thursday.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe described the incident is one of the most disturbing and inhumane incidents in the province.

“I have confidence in our investigating team that they will follow all possible leads to track down the suspects and bring them to book.

“We also appeal to community members to come forward with any information that can assist in identifying the deceased or apprehending the suspects," Hadebe said.

Community members with information can contact Sergeant Martin Betha on 0636699344 or Lieutenant Colonel John Kubayi on 0825657602 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPS app. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024