Limpopo police launch manhunt following dismembered body found

The Limpopo South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for unknown suspects following the gruesome discovery of a dismembered body of an unknown man in a shallow grave in Apel.

Community members who were collecting firewood in the bushes near Strydkraal alerted police about the body of a man buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police were able to retrieve the dismembered body with multiple injuries and some of his body parts which were buried along with him.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim was brought to the scene by suspects driving in an unidentified motor vehicle. An initial investigation conducted at the scene also indicated that the victim was dragged for some metres to where the shallow grave was dug up, as there were trails of bloodstains. The victim suspected to be in his 30s was found wearing only underwear,” SAPS said on Thursday.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe described the incident is one of the most disturbing and inhumane incidents in the province.

“I have confidence in our investigating team that they will follow all possible leads to track down the suspects and bring them to book.

“We also appeal to community members to come forward with any information that can assist in identifying the deceased or apprehending the suspects," Hadebe said.

Community members with information can contact Sergeant Martin Betha on 0636699344 or Lieutenant Colonel John Kubayi on 0825657602 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPS app.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)