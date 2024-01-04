Left Menu

Manipur: Distinct type of sirens for ambulances to avoid confusion

The Manipur government has asked ambulances to use a distinct type of siren that is not used by police or other law enforcement agencies in order to avoid confusion.

The government said the move was nessecitated considering the prevailing law and order situation and for effective maintenance of law and order.

A statement by commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh said, ''Keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation, the state government views the matter regarding the issues rising out of the use of sirens with similar sounds being used by ambulances, police and law enforcing agencies, thereby creating lots of confusion and panicky situation to the general public.'' The notification further informed, ''Considering the sensitive nature of use of same sirens by different authorities and in order to avoid any kind of likely misunderstanding which may occur amongst the general public, the goveror of Manipur is pleased to order that all the sirens fitted in amublance vehicles and any agencies other than police and law enforcing agencies should not be similar with those used by police and law enforcing agencies in terms of type and sounds.''

