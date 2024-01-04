Left Menu

Govindayapalli Ram Mohan Rao takes charge as Sebi's executive director

He will handle the investigation department and internal inspection department, the regulator said in a statement.Rao is a certified fraud examiner from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners ACFE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 18:57 IST
Sebi on Thursday said Govindayapalli Ram Mohan Rao has taken charge as an executive director and will handle the departments of investigation and internal inspection.

Earlier, Rao was the regional director of the eastern regional office of Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India). In that role, he had supervised diverse portfolios, including inspections, setting up of investor service centres, investor awareness, and redressal of grievances.

Rao has been appointed for a period of three years. He will handle the investigation department and internal inspection department, the regulator said in a statement.

Rao is a certified fraud examiner from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

