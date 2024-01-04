Left Menu

Georgia deputy killed after being hit by police car during chase

The Coweta County Sheriffs Office said Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix was killed in the crash after the pursuit by Georgia law enforcement of a stolen vehicle continued into Alabama.The sheriffs office wrote in a social media post that, during the apprehension of the suspect Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. We have lost a good deputy.

A Georgia sheriff's deputy was killed on Thursday morning after being stuck by another law enforcement vehicle during a police chase that crossed into Alabama. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix was killed in the crash after the pursuit by Georgia law enforcement of a stolen vehicle continued into Alabama.

The sheriff's office wrote in a social media post that, "during the apprehension of the suspect Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital." "We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend," the sheriff's office wrote. WRBL-TV reported that the crash occurred on Interstate 85 in Chambers County, which is on the Georgia-Alabama border. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash. A spokesman said they are working to gather additional information to release. Minix, who was also a K-9 officer, is survived by a wife and three daughters.

