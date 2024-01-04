Navi Mumbai: Teen boy booked for raping, impregnating minor girl
A 17-year-old boy has been booked for allegedly raping and impregnating his friend of the same age, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.He has been charged for rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, the Rabale police station official said.Both are students.
He has been charged for rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Rabale police station official said.
''Both are students. The victim is in a hospital in Mumbai. Doctors there alerted Mumbai police, which in turn intimated Navi Mumbai police. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim's mother,'' he said.
''He is accused of raping her at his residence in August, which resulted in her getting pregnant. The accused is yet to be arrested,'' the official added.
