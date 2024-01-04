Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Teen boy booked for raping, impregnating minor girl

A 17-year-old boy has been booked for allegedly raping and impregnating his friend of the same age, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.He has been charged for rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, the Rabale police station official said.Both are students.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 23:23 IST
Navi Mumbai: Teen boy booked for raping, impregnating minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy has been booked for allegedly raping and impregnating his friend of the same age, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

He has been charged for rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Rabale police station official said.

''Both are students. The victim is in a hospital in Mumbai. Doctors there alerted Mumbai police, which in turn intimated Navi Mumbai police. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim's mother,'' he said.

''He is accused of raping her at his residence in August, which resulted in her getting pregnant. The accused is yet to be arrested,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024