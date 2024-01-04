White House: North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles, launchers
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 23:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, citing newly declassified intelligence.
National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the United States will raise the development with the United Nations Security Council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russia
- Ukraine
- North Korea
- John Kirby
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese, Russian militaries held strategic consultations in Beijing - China defence ministry
ANALYSIS-Russia splashes $12 bln to keep aviation sector in the air
Jailed American in Russia says he feels abandoned by United States - BBC
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Russians ask: should I stay or should I go?
Ukraine shoots down 34 out of 35 Russian drones - air force