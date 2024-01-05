Gangster Sharad Mohol shot at in Pune, hospitalised
A 40-year-old man, who faces multiple cases, was injured after some persons opened fire on him in Pune on Friday afternoon, a police official said. The gangster, Sharad Mohol, is being treated at a private hospital in the Kothrud area, he said. Mohol faces several cases, including murder and dacoity.
A 40-year-old man, who faces multiple cases, was injured after some persons opened fire on him in Pune on Friday afternoon, a police official said. The gangster, Sharad Mohol, is being treated at a private hospital in the Kothrud area, he said. “Three to four unidentified assailants fired two rounds at Mohol from a close range at Sutardara in Kothrud around 1.30 pm. Mohol suffered bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital,” said the official.
Teams have been formed to nab the assailants, the official said. Mohol faces several cases, including murder and dacoity. He was acquitted in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail.
