Left Menu

3 juveniles apprehended for opening fire, thrashing man in Delhi's Kabir Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:03 IST
3 juveniles apprehended for opening fire, thrashing man in Delhi's Kabir Nagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly opening fire outside a trader's house in northeast Delhi's Kabir Nagar area to extort money and beating up his nephew, police said on Friday.

A countrymade pistol was found in their possession, a senior police officer said.

''On the January 4 evening, there was a PCR call regarding the firing and thrashing of a man in the Kabir Nagar area. Complainant Mursaleen, who runs a small business, told police that he was getting extortion calls,'' the officer said.

The complainant further told police that on Thursday, a few men smashed a glass bottle outside his house and told him to step out.

''When he did not come outside.., the accused fired a bullet in the air and roughed up his 25-year-old nephew when he was returning home,'' the police officer said.

An FIR was registered on several charges, including attempt to murder, and three juveniles were apprehended, police said, adding that efforts were being made to trace the remaining accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024