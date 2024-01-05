Left Menu

Village defence guard's body with bullet injury found in J-K's Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:53 IST
The body of a village defence guard (VDG) with a bullet injury was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Balwant Singh of Kharangal village in Gandoh tehsil, they added.

Singh was found dead under mysterious circumstances early this morning near his house, the officials said.

The VDG's body had a bullet injury and his rifle was found lying near him, they said.

The body has been shifted to a hospital and the police have launched a probe to ascertain what led to his death, they added.

