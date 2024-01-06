President Murmu accepts credentials from ENVOYS of 5 countries

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Azerbaijan, Lesotho, Zambia, Sri Lanka and Greece at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (January 5, 2024). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Elchin Nariman Oglu Huseynli, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan

2. H.E. Mrs Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho

3. H.E. Mr Percy P. Chanda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia

4. H.E. Ms Kshenuka Dhireni Senewiratne, High Commissioner of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

5. H.E. Mrs Aliki Koutsomitopoulou, Ambassador of Greece

(With Inputs from PIB)