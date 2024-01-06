Ambrey reports of a maritime security event in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab area - advisory note
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-01-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 14:07 IST
British maritime security firm Ambrey has received a report of a maritime security event in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab area, the firm said in an advisory note on Saturday, without elaborating.
It advised crews to minimise deck movements and only essential crew should be on the bridge.
