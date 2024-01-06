College student crushed to death by bus in TN
PTI | Erode | Updated: 06-01-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old girl died after being run over by a speeding bus near here on Saturday.
According to police, the deceased Swarna is a resident of Gobichettipalayam near here, and a second year student of computer science. She was driving to her college in the town when a private bus coming from the opposite direction hit and crushed her to death.
The incident occurred near Vellalapalayam road junction. A case of accidental death was registered and investigation is on, they said.
