4 policemen held for demanding money from truckers in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-01-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Four police personnel have been arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for allegedly demanding money from trucks carrying smuggled areca nuts, an officer said on Saturday.

They were apprehended from a place near the inter-state border with Mizoram, he said.

Information was received that the four constables, engaged at a naka checking under the Bilalpur Police Station jurisdictions, were demanding money from truckers and allowing goods vehicles carrying smuggled areca nuts to pass without valid documents.

''Accordingly, senior police officers visited the naka checkpoint in the wee hours on Friday and apprehended them,'' he said.

The four police personnel were produced before a local court the same day, which remanded them to one-day police custody.

''Further investigation into the matter is on,'' the officer added.

