Left Menu

TN Jallikattu: Youth tames 12 bulls, wins bike

A youth who tamed 12 bulls in the first Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu at Thachankurichi village in the district was awarded a motorbike in recognition of his valour. Tamilselvan, whose bull had a free run in the Jallikattu arena as none of the participating youth managed to tame the animal, was given a bike as the prize.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 19:47 IST
TN Jallikattu: Youth tames 12 bulls, wins bike
  • Country:
  • India

A youth who tamed 12 bulls in the first Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu at Thachankurichi village in the district was awarded a motorbike in recognition of his valour. Tamilselvan, whose bull had a free run in the Jallikattu arena as none of the participating youth managed to tame the animal, was given a bike as the prize. About 17 persons including 6 tamers, 9 bull owners, and two spectators were injured in the bull-taming sport in which 300 tamers took part. About 750 bulls were released into the arena. ''Though I have participated twice in the Jallikattu in the past, this is the first time I have won the first prize. I feel very happy and thank my friends who encouraged me,'' a jubilant Sukendh said on his success in holding onto 12 bulls. Several youngsters attempted to grapple the hump of bulls successively released into the arena. One of the tamers who got in the way of a bull, hoping to pounce on the hump, was tossed by the animal. He, however, escaped with minor injuries.

Earlier, State Law Minister S Reghupathi flagged off the event in the presence of Environment Minister Siva V Meiyyanathan and officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024