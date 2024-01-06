TN Jallikattu: Youth tames 12 bulls, wins bike

A youth who tamed 12 bulls in the first Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu at Thachankurichi village in the district was awarded a motorbike in recognition of his valour. Tamilselvan, whose bull had a free run in the Jallikattu arena as none of the participating youth managed to tame the animal, was given a bike as the prize. About 17 persons including 6 tamers, 9 bull owners, and two spectators were injured in the bull-taming sport in which 300 tamers took part. About 750 bulls were released into the arena. ''Though I have participated twice in the Jallikattu in the past, this is the first time I have won the first prize. I feel very happy and thank my friends who encouraged me,'' a jubilant Sukendh said on his success in holding onto 12 bulls. Several youngsters attempted to grapple the hump of bulls successively released into the arena. One of the tamers who got in the way of a bull, hoping to pounce on the hump, was tossed by the animal. He, however, escaped with minor injuries.

Earlier, State Law Minister S Reghupathi flagged off the event in the presence of Environment Minister Siva V Meiyyanathan and officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)