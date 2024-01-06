Left Menu

Driver of pickup van carrying cows arrested in Gurugram after vigilante chase

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:41 IST
Driver of pickup van carrying cows arrested in Gurugram after vigilante chase
  • Country:
  • India

A driver of a pickup vehicle in which cows were allegedly being trafficked was arrested following an intense chase between cow vigilantes and smugglers during which cows were pushed off the moving vehicle, police here said on Saturday.

The cows were severely injured in the incident that took place in the Bilaspur area here around 3.30 am on Friday, they added.

According to the complaint filed by a cow vigilante Abhishek Gaur, the pickup vehicle started out from Badli and the cow vigilantes started chasing them from near Pukharpur on the KMP expressway.

During the chase that lasted for about two hours, Zafar, the driver of the pickup van, lost control of the vehicle and it hit a divider, the complaint said.

Zafar got injured, following which the vigilantes caught hold of him and later handed him over to the police. However, others in the vehicle managed to escape, it added.

Zafar has been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

A senior police officer said an FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station here and raids are being carried out to arrest the other accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024