Attack in southern Mexico community left at least 6 wounded, undetermined number of dead

An attack in a remote community in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero caused an undetermined number of deaths and wounded at least six people, a local human rights group said Saturday.The attack with drones and gunmen Thursday on Buenavista de los Hurtado allegedly by the Familia Michoacana drug cartel sent residents fleeing.

An attack in a remote community in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero caused an undetermined number of deaths and wounded at least six people, a local human rights group said Saturday.

The attack with drones and gunmen Thursday on Buenavista de los Hurtado allegedly by the Familia Michoacana drug cartel sent residents fleeing. Six of the wounded made their way to neighbouring Tetela del Rio for medical treatment, said Rev. Jose Filiberto Velazquez, a priest and director of a human rights organization, the Minerva Bello Center.

Velazquez went to Buenavista with soldiers and agents from the state prosecutor's office Saturday. He said they found a burned vehicle with human remains inside, but said they had not determined how many people were inside. He shared a video of the burned vehicle.

Authorities had yet to confirm any dead or wounded.

Velazquez said many members of the community were missing. His group had been warning for months that the community was caught between warring drug gangs.

Guerrero state spokesman Rene Posselt confirmed there was a clash, but denied it was an attack aimed at the community. He said evidence suggested the violence was a conflict between organized crime groups. Posselt said authorities were investigating a video that circulated on social media platforms Friday that purported to show Familia Michoacana members and bodies of a rival group known as Los Tlacos.

Velazquez said the conflict between the groups had forced some 80 residents of Buenavista to abandon their homes and move to Tetela del Rio.

Posselt said some 170 soldiers, National Guard troopers, state police officers and state prosecutor's agents arrived in the area Friday afternoon to begin the investigation.

