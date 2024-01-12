Pakistan’s security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan
Two dreaded terrorists were shot dead on Friday by the security forces in the restive tribal district of North Waziristan, ISPR said here.
Abdullah Khadri and Khalid alias Janan were killed during an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement.
The slain terrorists had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including targetted killing of innocent civilians, it said.
Earlier on Wednesday, at least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Lakki Marwat district, as per the ISPR. Two terrorists were killed during the incident.
