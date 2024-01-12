Left Menu

Haryana Police detains man accused in multiple criminal cases under NSA

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 23:26 IST
The Haryana Police has detained a man accused in 12 cases, including that of murder, gang rape and extortion, under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), officials said on Friday.

According to the statement by the police, this marks the first such case in the state and sends a clear message to criminals that disruptive and dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated.

''The accused has been involved in criminal activities since 2011, continuously committing crimes and influencing other youths to join criminal endeavours. Additionally, he was found spreading terror by posting photos with weapons on social media,'' the statement quoting Superintendent of Police, Rohtak, Himanshu Garg said.

''Considering the imminent threat posed by the accused to the state, he was detained and jailed under the NSA Act on Thursday,'' it said.

Rohtak police identified the accused as Rajkumar alias Shyamu.

''The case was then submitted to the district magistrate of Rohtak, following whose orders, the accused was detained under section (3)2 of the National Security Act, 1980, and lodged in Rohtak Jail,'' Garg said.

The accused faces charges in 12 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, gang rape, extortion, assault, criminal conspiracy, and illegal weapons possession in Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Gohana, he said.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said that the state government has established an advisory board under the National Security Act, 1980.

This board aims to facilitate the prosecution of major criminals in Haryana under the Act's provisions.

The action in Rohtak district is the first move by the Haryana Police within this framework.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

