Libya oil facility protesters' shutdown deadline extended by 24 hours

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 12-01-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 23:41 IST
  • Libya

The spokesperson for protesters who have threatened to shut down two oil and gas facilities in the Libyan capital Tripoli told Reuters on Friday by phone the deadline for closing two oil facilities ended this afternoon, but they have decided to extend the deadline by 24 hours as there are negotiations with mediators.

Protesters have threatened to shut down the facilities, with one group campaigning against corruption issuing a 72-hour ultimatum that ended on Friday.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

