US Supreme Court to hear dispute over Starbucks firing pro-union workers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge by Starbucks to a judicial decision that required the coffee chain to rehire seven employees at one of its cafes in Memphis, Tennessee who a federal agency determined were fired for supporting unionization.

The justices took up a Starbucks appeal of a lower court's ruling that found that the company likely discouraged other employees from exercising their rights under U.S. labor law by firing the Memphis workers in 2022. This is the first case to reach the Supreme Court involving an ongoing nationwide campaign to unionize Starbucks stores.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

