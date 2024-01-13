Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja recovered from Haryana canal

The body of former model Divya Pahuja, who was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram, has been recovered from a canal in Haryana's Fatehabad district, police said on Saturday.

The body has been recovered from the subsidiary canal of the Bhakra canal in Tohana, said Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya.

Pahuja, 27, was shot dead in a hotel room in Gurugram on January 2. She was killed because she had allegedly been extorting money from the hotel owner by blackmailing him with his ''obscene pictures'', according to police.

