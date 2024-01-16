Left Menu

Saudi Arabia has not yet joined BRICs - minister

"Saudi Arabia has been invited to attend BRICs, we have not yet officially joined BRICs," Majid Al-Kasabi said in a first comment from Saudi officials after the proposed joining date of Jan. 1 passed. The comment also clarified the kingdom's position after Saudi state TV reported earlier this month that the kingdom had joined the bloc, only to remove the reports from its social media accounts later.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 23:30 IST
Saudi Arabia has not yet joined BRICs - minister

Saudi Arabia has not yet officially joined the BRICs bloc of developing countries, the kingdom's minister of commerce said in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. "Saudi Arabia has been invited to attend BRICs, we have not yet officially joined BRICs," Majid Al-Kasabi said in a first comment from Saudi officials after the proposed joining date of Jan. 1 passed.

The comment also clarified the kingdom's position after Saudi state TV reported earlier this month that the kingdom had joined the bloc, only to remove the reports from its social media accounts later. The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request seeking more details.

The group of nations, which includes Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa, invited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, Argentina, and Ethiopia to join in August, although Argentina signalled it would not take up the invitation in November. Saudi Arabia's consideration of the offer comes with a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, and as the kingdom's warming ties with Beijing have caused concern in Washington.

Despite continued strong ties with the U.S., Saudi Arabia has increasingly pursued its own path out of concern that Washington is less committed to the Gulf's security than in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024