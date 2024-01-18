Left Menu

Japan man gets death sentence for crime committed as a minor -NHK

A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced to death a man who was a minor at the time of his crime three years ago, in the first capital punishment case since the country lowered the legal age of adulthood, public broadcaster NHK and other media said. The U.N. Committee against Torture has criticized Japan for "the psychological strain" on inmates and their families.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 13:47 IST
Japan man gets death sentence for crime committed as a minor -NHK
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Japan

A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced to death a man who was a minor at the time of his crime three years ago, in the first capital punishment case since the country lowered the legal age of adulthood, public broadcaster NHK and other media said. Yuki Endo was 19 years old in 2021 when he stabbed the parents of a love interest and set fire to their home in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, according to the reports.

It was the first death sentence to be given since Japan lowered the legal age of adulthood to 18 from 20 in April 2022, the reports said. Japan and the United States are the only Group of Seven (G7) nations that carry out capital punishment by methods including hanging in Japan and lethal injection in the US.

Unlike in the United States where execution dates are set in advance and made public, inmates in Japan are notified on the morning of their execution. The U.N. Committee against Torture has criticized Japan for "the psychological strain" on inmates and their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024