Russia's Lavrov to speak at UN Security Council on Middle East peace efforts
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 14:21 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he would address the United Nations Security Council next week about proposals for "collective efforts" to solve the Middle East crisis.
Lavrov said the solution needed to involve direct talks between the Palestinian and Israeli leaderships and would have to lead to the creation of a Palestinian state.
