Top NATO official: Russia/Ukraine war in phase of relative stalemate
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:17 IST
The war between Russia and Ukraine is currently in a phase where the conflict is "not moving a lot", said top NATO military official Rob Bauer.
"We should not expect a miracle happening on either side," added the chief of NATO's Military Committee on Thursday.
