Delhi govt ads row: Five officials suspended, action recommended against two DANICS officers

Five officials have been suspended while disciplinary action against two DANICS officers has been recommended to the MHA over their involvement in the alleged unproductive spending on advertisements of Delhi government, officials said on Thursday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken with the LG's office in 2016 for recovery of alleged ''unproductive expenditure'' on advertisements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)government in Delhi, amounting to the tune of Rs 97 crore, officials said.

The complainant had accused AAP of allegedly publishing political advertisements in the garb of government promotions.

The complaint was examined by the Committee on Content Regulation on Government Advertising, CCRGA, they said. The committee in its report had directed for recovery of the expenditure incurred on issuing advertisements on various occasions published outside Delhi, advertorials carrying AAP's name, advertisements with Delhi chief minister's views on issues in other states, the officials said.

On March 29, 2017, the matter was placed before the Delhi LG, who directed to recover the payments already released and freeze fresh payments. He also ordered an inquiry and fixing of responsibility. The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) secretary issued a notice to AAP on March 30, 2017 for reimbursement of Rs 97 crore incurred on specific advertisements. The AAP challenged the notice before the Delhi High Court. ''However, no stay order was granted to AAP nor any temporary relief was given. The efforts are being made by DIP to recover the amount from AAP,'' said a senior Delhi government officer.

Fixing responsibility of the officers involved, five subordinate officials who were earlier working in DIP have already been placed under suspension, he said.

For the two Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officers Shamim Akhtar and Manoj Kumar Dwivedi who then served at DIP, the Vigilance Directorate after approval of the LG has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommending their suspension and initiation of disciplinary proceedings for major penalty, added the officer.

The MHA is the competent authority to take action against DANICS officers.

Akhtar is currently posted in Delhi government's Urban Development department while Dwivedi is serving in Andman and Nicobar Islands.

