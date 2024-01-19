Left Menu

Kerala police investigates circulation of "fake selfie video" featuring women at Sabarimala

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Police here on Friday launched a probe into the circulation of a ''fake selfie video'' featuring two young women standing near the 18 holy steps leading to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

According to the police, the ''fake'' video was circulated through social platforms, depicting the women carrying irumudikkettu (holy bundle) next to the holy steps.

In a statement, the Pathanamthitta district police chief said that the cyber wing registered a case on its own after discovering the video on social media. During the investigation, it was found that the ''edited fake video'' appeared on the Instagram profile page of a young man named Rajesh after 5 pm on Thursday.

''It was found that he had edited images of young women with holy bundles and circulated the manipulated content as a genuine selfie video shot near the holy steps,'' the statement said.

Subsequently, a case was registered under various sections, including the IT Act section for hurting religious sentiments and deliberately attempting to create a riot by hurting the sentiments of Lord Ayyappa's devotees, police said.

The district police chief said that a detailed investigation is underway into the incident, and strong legal action will be taken.

As per custom, women in the 10-50 age group are not allowed in the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala as the deity is in the form of Naishtika Brahmachari, one who has taken a vow to remain celibate till death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

